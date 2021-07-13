Barclays PLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Tivity Health worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter worth $15,997,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 2,680.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 713,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 687,615 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $12,878,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $9,282,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

