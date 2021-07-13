Barclays PLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 441.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,960 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of UMH Properties worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in UMH Properties by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 151 shares of company stock worth $3,016. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.14. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

