Barclays PLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 112.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Model N worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 49.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 7.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,015,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,408 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MODN opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

