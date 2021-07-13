Barclays PLC Has $1.28 Million Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 248.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,728 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,778 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of German American Bancorp worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GABC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,263,000 after acquiring an additional 111,739 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 276,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 54,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 50,793 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 113,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 35,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 40.3% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 114,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 32,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $393,142.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.78. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. Analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

