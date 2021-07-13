Barclays PLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 175.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 123,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.80. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.