Barclays PLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,675 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,452,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after purchasing an additional 718,793 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 661,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 336,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 200,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 315,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 181,208 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.68. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The company has a market cap of $801.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

