Barclays PLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 205.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,903 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Newmark Group worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,230 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after purchasing an additional 485,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 722,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 311,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $503.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NMRK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

