Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 231.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,734 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of TriMas worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,814,000 after buying an additional 1,720,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,442,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in TriMas by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after buying an additional 155,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TriMas by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 86,237 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

TRS stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.75. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.80 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $756,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

