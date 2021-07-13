Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 146.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 75.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 69.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 177.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HURN opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,945 shares of company stock worth $950,540. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

