Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth $1,081,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 37.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,059,000 after acquiring an additional 262,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 26.7% in the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 54,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMP opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $978.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $237,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMP shares. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

