Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,121 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of Verso worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verso in the first quarter worth $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Verso by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verso by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 50,342 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Verso by 22.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 399,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Verso by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRS opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Verso Co. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $621.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.06.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verso Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Verso’s payout ratio is presently -10.15%.

VRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

