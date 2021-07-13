Barclays PLC Invests $1.26 Million in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $105.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.77. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $72.17 and a 12-month high of $112.02.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.