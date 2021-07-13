Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 469.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,716,000 after buying an additional 664,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Carter’s by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,891,000 after purchasing an additional 648,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,342,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after purchasing an additional 358,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth approximately $27,225,000.

NYSE CRI opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.66. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

