Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133,338 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 288.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

BATS IYT opened at $258.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.65. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.