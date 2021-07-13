Barclays PLC Purchases 15,394 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 86,028 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 101,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

CPF stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $716.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $28.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Craig Shapiro sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $25,200.00. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.