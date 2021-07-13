Barclays PLC Purchases 295,107 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 1,564.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,107 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Centennial Resource Development worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.84.

CDEV stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 6.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

