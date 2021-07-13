Barclays PLC Purchases 4,809 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 907.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $270.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.76 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

