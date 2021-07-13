Barclays PLC Purchases 56,151 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 269.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,151 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 136,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 265,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 114,955 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

