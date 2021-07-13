Barclays PLC Purchases Shares of 800,311 Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 800,311 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.28% of Taseko Mines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,031,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after buying an additional 1,084,841 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 1,229,171 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 1,804,368 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $567.74 million, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 2.56. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. On average, analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.