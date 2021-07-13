Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,641 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Hanmi Financial worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

HAFC stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $563.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.29. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

