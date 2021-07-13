Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YPF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,918,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $12,605,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,226,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 511,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 409,427 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.75.

NYSE YPF opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. Research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

