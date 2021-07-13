Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Delek US worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DK opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.09. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

