Barclays PLC Raises Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 278.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of NV5 Global worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.39. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $928,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,109.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,961. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

