Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $759.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

