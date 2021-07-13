Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,471 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $104,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,200 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

