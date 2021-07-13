Barclays PLC Sells 13,763 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,763 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Silk Road Medical worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

SILK stock opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $247,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $392,404.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,399 shares of company stock worth $3,900,759. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

