Barclays PLC Sells 205,156 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205,156 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of JinkoSolar worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

