Barclays PLC Sells 2,408 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $196,000.

Shares of RWO opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.61.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

