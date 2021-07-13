Barclays PLC Sells 589 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.82.

CASY opened at $195.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.87. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

