Barclays PLC Sells 8,548 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,548 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of HealthStream worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HealthStream by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in HealthStream by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HealthStream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HealthStream stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.91 million, a PE ratio of 96.38 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.63.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

