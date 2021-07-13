Barclays PLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.51% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWM opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $29.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

