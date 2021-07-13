Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HXGBY stock remained flat at $$15.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. 40,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,957. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.03.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

