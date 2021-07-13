Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE BGH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 99,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,889. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.