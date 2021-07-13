Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.
Shares of NYSE BGH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 99,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,889. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
