Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.74

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and traded as high as $17.30. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 77,433 shares traded.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BGH)
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
