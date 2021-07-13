Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Michael Connolly Miller Sells 3,500 Shares

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BNED traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,056. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,420,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after buying an additional 986,787 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at $7,850,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 503.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 665,192 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at $5,355,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at $2,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

