Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.75.

Barrick Gold stock traded up C$0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.73. 1,853,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,237. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$23.63 and a 12-month high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of C$47.54 billion and a PE ratio of 15.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.73.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

