Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Short Interest Update

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BRSLF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012. Barsele Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52.
Barsele Minerals Company Profile
