Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Short Interest Update

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRSLF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012. Barsele Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52.

Barsele Minerals Company Profile

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project, a 45% owned project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

