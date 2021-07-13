Basanite Inc. (NYSE:BASA) Director Purchases $792,000.84 in Stock

Basanite Inc. (NYSE:BASA) Director Ronald Joseph Sr. Loricco bought 6,600,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $792,000.84.

Shares of BASA stock remained flat at $$0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 384,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,333. Basanite Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

About Basanite

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

