Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.15.

Shares of BASFY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.98. 535,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,422. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -669.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.37.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.39 billion for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Basf will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

