BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$62.00 at Canaccord Genuity

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.95.

Shares of TSE BCE traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$62.32. 938,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. BCE has a one year low of C$52.52 and a one year high of C$62.63.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

