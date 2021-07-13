Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 358.75 ($4.69). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 355.80 ($4.65), with a volume of 745,984 shares traded.

BEZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 423.57 ($5.53).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 319.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.34.

In other Beazley news, insider David Roberts bought 16,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

About Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

