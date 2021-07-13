Belt (BELT) Market Capitalization Achieves $71.12 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00042414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00118172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00153986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,651.11 or 1.00295328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.57 or 0.00947840 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.