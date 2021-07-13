Belt Finance (BELT) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.78 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.53 or 0.00038504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $53.78 million and $2.87 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00043487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00118814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00155400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,523.39 or 0.99979762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.11 or 0.00953308 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 4,293,751 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.