Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Tops $1.33 on Major Exchanges

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and $89,511.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00004058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.73 or 0.00883811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 16,545,072 coins and its circulating supply is 7,022,446 coins. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

