Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau Sells 14,920 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.04. 455,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,614. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.