Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau Sells 14,920 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60.
Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.04. 455,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,614. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile
Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.