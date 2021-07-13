Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.25

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 52073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

BRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $575.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.95.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 10.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 40,703 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth about $305,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 2.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

