Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,325 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $10,452,662.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at $19,442,867.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $961,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 186,824 shares of company stock worth $21,582,129 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.05. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

