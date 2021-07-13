BetterBetting (BETR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $333,228.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the US dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.96 or 0.00821154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005471 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.