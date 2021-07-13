BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stake Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 165.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,473 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of BGC Partners worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth $6,086,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 118,962 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 521,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.84. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGCP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

