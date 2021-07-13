BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BHP Group (LON:BHP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,410 ($31.49).

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,780 ($36.32) to GBX 2,810 ($36.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,256.50 ($29.48) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,170.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.59.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

